Chonburi governor unleashes bold crackdown on influential power brokers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a resolute move against power brokers wielding local influence, Governor Thawatchai Srithong and Pol. Maj. Gen. Nanthawut Suwanla-ong spearheaded a pivotal “kick-off” ceremony on November 1, launching a far-reaching campaign to enforce regulations in Chonburi Province. Over 200 officials from various government agencies, spanning local administration, police, military, village chiefs, assistant village chiefs, and medical personnel, convened for this significant event.







This aggressive initiative responds to the national policy aiming to prevent and eradicate the influence of power mongers nationwide, focusing on six key areas: drug abuse, human trafficking, possession and carrying of firearms, gambling, tracking and monitoring influential individuals, and scrutinizing entertainment venues. The Ministry of Interior has issued directives for swift action by relevant agencies to achieve the policy’s objectives.







To execute these goals efficiently, specialized task forces have been established at the provincial and district levels, adopting a comprehensive approach to enhance overall social order and security in high-risk areas. This strategy seeks to afford residents and tourists a sense of normalcy and safety throughout Chonburi. The Ministry’s motto, “Healing Suffering, Nurturing Happiness,” underscores their commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of the people.







Following the ceremony, teams were deployed to conduct rigorous inspections, primarily focusing on Pattaya, a hub where numerous residents and tourists partake in various services. The operation reported no legal violations, demonstrating the effectiveness of the crackdown and the minimal resistance from wrongdoers during this initial phase.

























