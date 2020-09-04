Pattaya clamps down on over-the-line market sellers

By Pattaya Mail
0
692
City police ensure that shops do not trespass the 1.2 metre blue-tiled area in front of their shops.

Pattaya municipal officers reined in sellers at Wat Chaimongkol Market amid complaints that vendors and stores had taken over the South Road sidewalk.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

City hall Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Susontasub led the Sept. 3 operation to reorganize vendor stalls, which set up in front of businesses on the southern side of South Road.

As Pattaya’s recession has deepened, the vendors have taken liberties with their allotted space, encroaching onto public sidewalks.

Regulatory officers pointed out or repainted three blue lines that demark the allowed length of 1.2 meter stands to extend from the shops. Over-the-line vendors were told to move back and warned that, next time, they would be fined.

City police patrol the Wat Chai Mongkol market sidewalk. Sitting on a stool on the road playing on your smart doesn’t count as trespassing.

Loading…

The sidewalk is now clean and clear for shoppers of all ages to walk without hindrance.



Except for missing a row of tiles, the Wat Chai footpath is now a sight for sore eyes.



The cat walks the beat make sure that the mice don’t come out to play.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR