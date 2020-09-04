Pattaya clamps down on over-the-line market sellers

Pattaya municipal officers reined in sellers at Wat Chaimongkol Market amid complaints that vendors and stores had taken over the South Road sidewalk.







City hall Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Susontasub led the Sept. 3 operation to reorganize vendor stalls, which set up in front of businesses on the southern side of South Road.

As Pattaya’s recession has deepened, the vendors have taken liberties with their allotted space, encroaching onto public sidewalks.

Regulatory officers pointed out or repainted three blue lines that demark the allowed length of 1.2 meter stands to extend from the shops. Over-the-line vendors were told to move back and warned that, next time, they would be fined.

