Pattaya motorbike taxi driver pins hopes on donuts

Some have turned to selling grilled chicken, others to delivering food. One Pattaya motorcycle-taxi driver is now hawking baked good.







“Khun Boy”, who worked out of a taxi stand on SoiPhothisan 12 in Naklua, has opened the NK Shop to sell donuts and bread at prices starting at 15 baht.

Boy said that since the coronavirus pandemic hit, business has plummeted. Most of his customers were bar employees. While bars were allowed to reopen in July, many haven’t, leaving him too fewer passengers to earn a living.

Now, instead of making as little as 100 baht a day driving his bike, he can serve up sweets. He predicts his fortunes will rise like the yeast he uses.











