Pattaya City warns against illegal advertising on trees

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued a warning to the public and the private sectors to stop attaching public notices and advertisements to trees along Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach, as it violates the law and damages the environment.

The warning came after the Environmental Science Division of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Pattaya City conducted an inspection on December 20 and found numerous posters and leaflets on trees in the area.







According to the Cleanliness and Orderliness of Municipal Areas Act of 1992, Article 10, advertising in public places requires permission from the local authorities or officials, and must comply with the criteria or conditions specified in the permission. Moreover, advertising is prohibited in certain areas, such as road verges, roundabouts, bridges, pedestrian overpasses, traffic signs, government signs, public gardens, roads, trees, and lamp posts.

The only exception to this rule is for installations for royal ceremonies, state ceremonies, or the reception of royal or governmental guests.







Pattaya City has requested the cooperation of all parties to refrain from attaching, seizing, or performing any activities on trees in the Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach areas, as it affects the image of tourism and the conservation of natural resources in the city.

Anyone who wants to advertise in public places must obtain permission from the Environmental Science Division at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Pattaya City, at 038-253202 during office hours.





























