Fishermen save drowning cargo ship worker

SRI RACHA, Thailand – A 26-year-old employee on a cargo ship was rescued from the sea by local fishermen after he fell unconscious and nearly drowned near Koh Loy Island in Sriracha on December 21.

The man, identified only as Anuwat, was working on a boat when he suddenly collapsed and fell into the water. His co-workers alerted the Sriracha Search and Rescue Center, which dispatched rescue teams and emergency medical personnel to the scene.







Meanwhile, a group of fishermen who were nearby heard the commotion and rushed to help. They jumped into the water, pulled Anuwat out, and performed CPR on him at the pier of Koh Loy Island, a small island connected to the mainland by a bridge.

One of the fishermen, Pallop Pantong, said he was diving when he heard the distress call from the boat. He surfaced and saw Anuwat floating in the water, with foam coming out of his mouth. He and his friends quickly brought him to the pier and tried to revive him.







The rescue teams arrived shortly after and took over the CPR. They then transferred Anuwat to Samitivej Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition and suffering from respiratory problems.

The cause of Anuwat’s collapse is still unknown and under investigation. The authorities praised the fishermen for their heroic and timely actions that saved his life.





























