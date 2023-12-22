Koh Larn Island residents urge Pattaya Mayor to address their issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off the coast of Pattaya, have extended a warm invitation to the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramet Ngampichet to visit their island and personally listen to their various concerns. The islanders expressed a desire to meet the Mayor directly, as they feel that having only a representative is not sufficient.







Koh Larn, also known as Coral Island, is facing numerous challenges that residents feel have been overlooked by the mayor. Some of the prominent issues include: Port Organization: Disorganization at the port, allowing two-row vehicles to operate up to the front of the port area, causing severe traffic congestion on the narrow roads. Lack of Safety Measures at Beaches: Absence of lifeguard stations at various beaches, posing a risk to tourists.

Forest Encroachment and Hill Excavation: Unauthorized clearing of forests and hill excavations without proper oversight.







Drought Issues: While Pattaya City shows indifference to water shortages, there is a lack of progress in increasing water production. Waste Incinerator: Despite assurances to commence construction in November, there has been no progress on building a waste incinerator. Delay in Road Construction: The road from Samae beach has been under construction for over five months without completion. Lack of Public Toilets: No public restroom facilities provided for tourists on Samae beach.

Residents hope that the Mayor will take the time to visit Koh Larn, engage with the community, and personally assess the issues faced by the island. This direct interaction is seen as essential to address the concerns promptly and effectively. The residents are not seeking election promises but rather a visible commitment to resolving the challenges that impact their daily lives and the island’s overall well-being.





























