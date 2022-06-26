American resident nearly beheaded by low-hanging wires in Pattaya

Nongprue official brought a gift basket to an elderly American to compensate him for nearly being decapitated by hanging communications wires in East Pattaya.

The American, identified only as “Mark”, 73, was driving a motorbike on Soi Khao Noi when he drove through a low-hanging line, which caught him around the neck, pulling hm off the bike.







The senior citizen was recovering from his injuries, but needs to have a follow-up x-ray.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam visited Mark at his Sangsupa Village home, bringing him consumer products and a gift basket.





Wanchai deflected blame for the low-hanging wires, blaming them on the cable-television company and the Provincial Electricity Authority.

































