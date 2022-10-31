Pattaya City tidies up messy utility poles in Naklua

By Pattaya Mail
Dead wires were removed and others tidied over a 200-meter stretch from Naklua Soi 7 to the 7-Eleven opposite the market.

Pattaya, utility and telecommunications workers joined to clean up messy overhead wires in Naklua.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led the task force of employees from telephone, internet and cable-television companies, the Provincial Electricity Authority and National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to the Lan Pho Market area Oct. 26.



The effort came after a utility pole fell over there amid complaints about overloaded poles and unruly wires.

Wuthisak said the old, thin utility poles would soon be replaced with sturdier models.


Employees from the electricity, telephone, internet and cable-television companies jointly work to tidy up the utility poles around the Lan Pho Market area in Naklua.


Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn supervised the cleanup work saying the old thin utility poles would soon be replaced with sturdier models.









