Pattaya City tidies up messy utility poles in Naklua

Pattaya, utility and telecommunications workers joined to clean up messy overhead wires in Naklua.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led the task force of employees from telephone, internet and cable-television companies, the Provincial Electricity Authority and National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to the Lan Pho Market area Oct. 26.







The effort came after a utility pole fell over there amid complaints about overloaded poles and unruly wires.

Dead wires were removed and others tidied over a 200-meter stretch from Naklua Soi 7 to the 7-Eleven opposite the market.

Wuthisak said the old, thin utility poles would soon be replaced with sturdier models.









































