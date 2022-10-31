Pattaya’s ‘free’ Bali Hai parking not free for many

Despite security guards supposedly on duty around the clock, the free parking lot at Bali Hai Pier continues to be exploited by gangs charging for spots.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet reiterated Oct. 26 that the blue multipurpose zone at the jetty is free to use overnight or for multiple days during holidays at no charge.







However, many lot users reported online that they were charged as much as 300 baht a car to park in the city-owned lot. The people collecting the money looked like thugs, they said.

Pattaya began using the multipurpose zone as overflow, long-term parking earlier this year with Poramet claiming that security guards would be on duty 24 hours a day. But, if they are, they’ve ignored – or even colluded with – criminal gangs profiteering off the city facilities.







Poramet vowed that anyone caught charging for the free parking would be prosecuted. But first someone actually has to catch them.

Residents and tourists can call Pattaya Call Center 1337 and report on Facebook: Pattaya Mayor Hotline to report any cases of unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of them.



































