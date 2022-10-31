Pattaya tells PWA to repair shoddy Soi Siam Country Club roadwork

Pattaya ordered the Provincial Waterworks Authority to repair shoddy work by one of its contractors that left Soi Siam Country Club cracked and pockmarked.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and PWA officials inspected the East Pattaya street following numerous complaints from locals about the slapdash work done by a contractor that laid new water pipes and was supposed to repave the road in concrete.







The PWA admitted the work wasn’t completed, which resulted in the newly poured road quickly developing cracks that turned into potholes.

Manote said many people blamed city hall for the shoddy work, but it was the PWA that failed to properly supervise its workers.







Pattaya ordered the PWA to fix the damage and Manote said city hall from now on will oversee all projects done by utilities and other governmental agencies to ensure they are done according to specification.



































