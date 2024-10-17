Pattaya police conduct inspections, warn against alcohol sales on End of Buddhist Lent

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Sirichat Nuthet, Deputy Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, led a team of over 30 officers from the Pattaya Police and local volunteer officials on a mission to inspect entertainment venues in Pattaya. The operation aimed to raise awareness and prevent the illegal employment of minors under 18, as well as the use of illegal drugs in these establishments.









The officers conducted checks at various venues but reported no legal violations related to drugs, weapons, minors, or prostitution. In addition to these inspections, police emphasized the upcoming prohibition on alcohol sales during the Buddhist Lent holiday, which falls on October 17. The ban will be in effect from 00:01 AM until 12:00 AM on that day.





Authorities warned that violators of the alcohol ban could face penalties of up to six months in prison, fines up to 10,000 baht, or both.





































