Pattaya City tackles PM 2.5 air pollution issue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was held at Pattaya City Hall on December 13 to discuss the issue of PM 2.5 air pollution in the area. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and attended by head of the Pattaya Environmental Office and relevant officials.

Manot explained that the PM 2.5 levels reported in Pattaya are not as high as some media outlets have claimed. He said that the AQI (Air Quality Index) reported is an overall air quality index for Pattaya and not the specific concentration of PM 2.5. AQI is a comprehensive index that includes six air pollutants: PM 2.5, PM 10, ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2).







He added that the actual concentration of PM 2.5 particles in the air is approximately 40 micrograms, which falls within the orange or yellow range. He attributed the PM 2.5 pollution to local sources within Pattaya, construction activities, and vehicular traffic in the area.

To address the issue, Pattaya City is taking proactive measures, such as spraying water to settle dust on roads and implementing measures at construction sites to minimize dust emissions. Additionally, the city has prohibited open burning, including forest fires, and unauthorized outdoor burning. Offenders will face legal consequences.







Manot emphasized the importance of public awareness and urged residents to wear N95 masks to protect themselves from PM 2.5 exposure and avoid going out if the warning code turns red in the future. Pattaya City will continue monitoring and implementing measures to mitigate air pollution in the area.



























