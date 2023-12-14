Pattaya Mail – About Us

ABOUT US

The Pattaya Mail was introduced to the market place in 1993 to provide a weekly local English Newspaper, which covers the news that affects the Eastern Seaboard residents. Information that affects local community covering politics, business, and social happenings, which cannot be found in the Bangkok English broadsheet newspapers.

The Pattaya Mail has a loyal readership not only in the Eastern Seaboard region but also expanded to Bangkok and other parts of Thailand. Pattaya itself and the fact that the region acts not only as a new industrial area but also as a favourite weekend and holiday escape, builds a loyalty to it. People want to know what is going on. The whole region has become a second home to many, and as with your own home, you want to know what is going on both on a business and a social level.

The Pattaya Mail has built up a reputation for itself locally, nationally and internationally, as a newspaper, which provides unbiased, direct accounts on the happenings in the Eastern Seaboard. Our international coverage supports our existing and loyal readers overseas. Web Site: www.pattayamail.com

In summary, The Pattaya Mail is an, informative and enjoyable read, which you want to read cover to cover. A local newspaper that provides the news of the Eastern Seaboard supports and promotes the business, tourism and social events in the area and provides residents and visitors alike with the information on the area that they want to know about and enjoy reading.

The Pattaya Mail Co., Ltd.

62/284-286 Moo 12, Thepprasit Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Administration, Advertising and Editorial Offices:

Mob.: 081 869 0983 Tel: 038 411 240-1

E-mail: [email protected] Website: http://www.pattayamail.com





























