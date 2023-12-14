Pattaya community donates blood in honor of King Rama IX

PATTAYA, Thailand – A significant blood donation drive was held at the Nongprue municipal office last week, in a noble gesture dedicated to His Majesty King Rama IX. The event was organized by the Nongprue municipality in collaboration with Banglamung Hospital, to address the critical shortage of blood in the local hospitals.







Government officials and staff from various departments came forward to donate blood, along with other members of the Nongprue community. The event aimed to help patients who require surgery and accident victims who need blood transfusions urgently. The event also emphasized the importance of community involvement and solidarity in times of medical emergencies.

The blood donation campaign was not only a lifeline for those in need, but also a benefit for the donors themselves. The event highlighted the health advantages of donating blood, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer, improving blood circulation and skin health, and stimulating the production of new blood cells.







The blood drive also educated the public about the regularity and safety of blood donation, stressing that both men and women can donate blood every three and six months, respectively, without any negative effects on their health. The public was encouraged to register as blood donors and to donate blood regularly.



























