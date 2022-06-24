Pattaya City rounds up ferocious Pratamnak Hill stray dogs

A Pattaya councilman together with a team of city dog catchers rounded up a pack of wild dogs terrorizing Pratamnak Hill residents.

Wuttithon Sang-U-Rai visited Soi Kasetsin 1 on Soi 23 where numerous residents and construction workers complained of being bitten by stray dogs that lived on vacant land there.







Other residents, of course, have been making the problem worse by feeding the dogs, drawing even more animals to the site.

Wuttithon advised people to stop feeding the animals and promised that the city would round them all up and bring the dogs to a pound in Pong Subdistrict.



































