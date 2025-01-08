Pattaya City pushes forward NEO Koh Larn policy with master plan to revamp school buildings and improve education

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is moving forward with its NEO Koh Larn policy by developing a Master Plan to transform the buildings of Pattaya School 10 (Ban Koh Larn) to enhance the quality of education and the living standards of Koh Larn residents. According to Mr. Kiatisak Sriwongchai, Pattaya City Secretary, the local government has prioritized improving the learning environment and safety of students and teachers.

The existing kindergarten building at Pattaya School 10 is severely deteriorated due to long-term use and poses a safety risk. The city administration recognizes the importance of a safe, clean, and well-maintained school building. Currently, many Koh Larn families send their children to schools on the mainland, incurring time and travel costs while increasing the risk of accidents during transportation.



As part of the NEO Koh Larn initiative, the city has commissioned a Master Plan for the school, with the first phase focusing on the construction of a new two-story kindergarten building at Pattaya School 10. This project aims to improve the learning environment and safety standards, meeting the educational goals of providing quality education that meets global standards and fostering student well-being.

The plan will reduce travel risks for both students and parents, boost confidence in the local school system, and promote the development of the Koh Larn community. The project is currently in the early stages of design.







































