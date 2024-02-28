Pattaya City, police unite to ease railway crossing congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a concerted effort to address escalating road traffic congestion near railway crossings, Pattaya City authorities, led by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn convened a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on February 27, focussing on devising effective strategies to ease the mounting traffic burden.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak underscored the urgency of the situation, citing the escalating traffic density along roads adjacent to railway tracks. Pattaya City’s initial deployment of peacekeeping officers aimed to streamline traffic flow during peak hours, but encountered challenges as public compliance waned and doubts lingered over the officers’ legal authority.







Recognizing the shared responsibility between Pattaya City and local police stations, Banglamung and Nongprue, authorities sought collaborative solutions. Discussions centered on enhancing coordination at intersection points, optimizing manpower deployment, refining duty schedules, and bolstering officers’ legal knowledge and enforcement capabilities.







In a promising display of solidarity, Assistant to City Mayor Sakchai Charoenyukongrod, Komgrit Pholwichit and Head of the Peacekeeping Division including traffic police inspectors Pol. Maj. Col. Jakrit Chantakham and Pol. Maj. Col. Manoon Somabuet, from both police stations pledged support, culminating in the formulation of a joint operational plan. Fifteen Pattaya City officers were designated to assist with traffic management during peak hours from Monday to Friday, as well as on weekends and public holidays, across six major intersection points along the railway road.







The initiative, which commenced on February 24, aims not only to alleviate traffic congestion but also to enhance safety and bolster Pattaya City’s reputation as a hospitable and well-managed destination for residents and visitors alike.































