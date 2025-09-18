Pattaya City officials inspect progress on new public road project following land reclamation near temple

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with city executives and relevant officials, visited the area next to Wat Krathing Thong in Jomtien Beach to inspect progress on the conversion of reclaimed land into a new public road.

The project began after Pattaya reclaimed land previously occupied by private interests, with the goal of creating a thoroughfare that would ease traffic flow and improve convenience for both local residents and visiting tourists.







Mayor Poramet stated that construction is now 90 percent complete and is expected to be finished by the end of this year. The design incorporates features suitable for a tourist city and aligns with Pattaya’s long-term development strategy.

The mayor emphasized that this initiative is part of Pattaya’s broader commitment to expanding public spaces, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the city’s image as a welcoming international destination. Once completed, the road will provide lasting convenience and safety for both residents and visitors.





































