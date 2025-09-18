Pattaya City targets beachfront homelessness with sustainable solutions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakun together with officials from relevant agencies, conducted a field survey of the homeless situation along Central Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. The aim was to gather in-depth information and find effective long-term solutions.

The survey found around 20 homeless individuals scattered along the beach. The Deputy Mayor personally engaged with them, asking about their living conditions, reasons for homelessness, and offering encouragement, with the intention of planning appropriate assistance.







During the operation, officials coordinated with various agencies to provide case-by-case support. Four individuals were referred to the police due to suspected drug involvement, while two others were sent to the hospital for mental health treatment. The remaining individuals were assisted in returning to their hometowns, with follow-up plans put in place.

This fieldwork is part of Pattaya City’s broader effort to systematically address homelessness while balancing human rights, public safety, and the city’s global tourism image. Pattaya also plans to strengthen cooperation with related agencies to establish long-term strategies for improving the quality of life of homeless individuals, helping them reintegrate into society sustainably.





































