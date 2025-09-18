Pit bull mauls 2-month-old baby to death despite owner’s assurance

PATTAYA, Thailand – The recent death of a 2-month-old baby in Uthai Thani after a pit bull attack is a heartbreaking reminder for all parents: vigilance around animals, even familiar ones, is essential.

The tragedy occurred when the baby’s mother visited a nearby property to collect recyclables. Although she asked the homeowner about the dog and was assured it “does not bite,” the dog lunged at the infant, dragging her across the garage floor and into a drainage ditch. Despite desperate efforts to intervene, the baby died before help could arrive. Authorities reported that the dog, a 2-year-old pit bull named “Big,” may have mistaken the child for a toy.







For parents in Pattaya, this incident highlights several important safety lessons. First, never fully trust assurances about a dog’s temperament. Even well-trained pets can act unpredictably, especially around infants, and what seems safe in one moment can turn dangerous in the next.

Second, maintain strict supervision of babies and toddlers at all times. Children should never be left near dogs, even for a brief moment, as accidents can happen in seconds.

Finally, always assess risks in every environment. Visiting friends, relatives, or unfamiliar homes requires heightened awareness of pets, unsecured animals, and other potential hazards. Being vigilant and proactive can help prevent tragedies before they occur.





The baby’s mother expressed that no compensation can replace her daughter’s life. Her grief underscores an essential truth for all caregivers: a child’s safety is non-negotiable. One moment of inattention, or one misplaced trust, can have devastating consequences.

Key takeaway: Always prioritize safety over convenience. Ensure babies and toddlers are never left unattended around dogs, and treat all animals—no matter how familiar or friendly—with caution.



































