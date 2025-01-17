Pattaya City improves image of being international tourist destination, tackles social issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to improve the image of Pattaya as a tourist destination and tackle social issues, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has directed various local departments to take action. The initiative aims to address homelessness, beggars, and human trafficking concerns around the city.

Mayor Poramet officially briefed officials from the Social Welfare Division, Social Assistance Department, and the City Hall’s Peacekeeping Unit, coordinating with the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center. They began working on the ground to organize the homeless and street dwellers along Pattaya Beach Road, Jomtien Beach, Dong Tan Beach, and Yinyom Beach to help improve the city’s overall environment for both residents and tourists.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of ensuring a clean and orderly Pattaya that maintains its status as a popular and welcoming tourist destination. He also reminded the public to report issues related to begging, human trafficking, or any social problems by contacting the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security hotline at 1300, available 24/7, for further assistance.

































