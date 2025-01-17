Pattaya beaches sunny with strong winds, temperature drop in Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecasted cold weather with strong winds for northern Thailand, with temperatures expected to drop by 1-3°C. The cold front from China has already spread across the upper northeastern region and is expected to cover all of northern Thailand by January 16. This will bring cold and chilly conditions, with strong winds making it feel colder.

For Bangkok and surrounding provinces, residents will experience cool mornings with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C. The lowest temperature in the area is expected to range from 18-20°C, with a daytime high of 31-33°C. The public is advised to take precautions, as the cold weather may pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.







The Meteorological Department also warned of potential fire hazards due to dry weather and advised travelers to exercise caution when driving through areas with fog. In the southern regions, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring heavy rain and strong waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves in the Gulf reaching 2-3 meters. Small boats are advised to stay ashore during this period.

Citizens are urged to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. (TNA)

































