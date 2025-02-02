Pattaya City hosts site visit by Senate to review welfare programs for vulnerable groups in Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Senate’s Committee on Social Development, Youth, Women, Elderly, Disabled, and Disadvantaged Persons, led by Chairwoman Waraphat Paipanrat, visited Chonburi to assess welfare programs aimed at improving the quality of life for various vulnerable groups.

The visit included a stop in Pattaya City, where Mayor Poramet Ngampichet delegated Deputy City Manager Weerapat Kutthalang, Social Welfare Director Saijai Pahula, and other relevant officials to provide information on current initiatives. The committee toured Walking Street to observe local challenges and ensure better integration of efforts to improve the lives of children, youth, women, elderly, disabled, and marginalized communities in Pattaya.





































