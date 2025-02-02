Pattaya woman narrowly escapes assault after creepy motorcycle taxi driver offers to show lingerie

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 23-year-old woman, identified only as Ms. Am, nearly became the victim of an inappropriate motorcycle taxi driver in Pattaya at around 8:45 PM on January 31. After purchasing a new phone at a store near the Sukhumvit intersection, she waited for a ride back to her accommodation. A motorcycle taxi driver arrived, and she asked if he could take her to her place. However, the driver said another person would come to pick her up. After waiting briefly, the same driver returned and agreed to give her a ride.

During the ride, the driver began to engage in inappropriate conversation, expressing his interest in having a wife who works at a hospital after learning about her profession. The situation escalated when the driver invited her to his room to see his lingerie collection, stating that he was alone and had no girlfriend. Shocked, Ms. Am politely rejected the offer, stating that she had a boyfriend. The driver then proceeded to touch her legs, making her feel unsafe.







Fearing for her safety, Ms. Am asked the driver to take her to a nearby Lotus shopping mall instead of her home. Once they arrived, she quickly paid the 60 baht fare and rushed into the store. However, the driver followed her and offered to drive her further, free of charge. She immediately refused, saying she would have a friend come to pick her up. At that moment, her boyfriend called, and the driver, questioning whether she truly had a boyfriend, walked away from the scene.

After regaining composure, Ms. Am requested CCTV footage from the store and discovered that the driver was wearing a “Makro” shirt, marked with the number 5. She plans to file a formal complaint with Pattaya City Police to pursue the case further.































