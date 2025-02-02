Ferries packed at Sriracha Pier – Tourists head to Koh Si Chang after local elections

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sriracha-Koh Si Chang-Koh Loy ferry pier in Chonburi, just a 20 minute-drive from Pattaya city, saw a large influx of both locals and tourists on February 1. Following the completion of local elections for the President of the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) and members of the PAO, many people flocked to the pier to board ferries to Koh Si Chang. The popular destination was especially crowded as visitors traveled to pay respects at the revered Chao Pho Khao Yai shrine during the Chinese New Year festival.

With an overwhelming number of passengers, ferries were quickly filled to capacity, leaving many tourists waiting for the next available boat. The scene was busy, with staff from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Sriracha Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, and the Sriracha Marine Police working together to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of the travelers.











































