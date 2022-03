A paved sports field under the Bali Hai flyover hasn’t taken off like Pattaya officials hoped.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and city hall officials visited the long, narrow park between the pillars of the bridge March 23 to promote its use.



Pattaya spent 10 million baht to transform the urban space from a parking lots and homeless camp to a well-lit, fenced-in park for basketball, futsal, takraw and aerobics.

Public reception has been tepid at best.