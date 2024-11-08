Pattaya City forms investigation committee for violent PE teacher incident; dismissal possible if proven

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are taking action following complaints by the parents of a 12-year-old student from Pattaya City School 2, who reported that their son was physically attacked by a physical education teacher. According to the report, the teacher allegedly kicked the student, choked him, and threatened to “smack him until he was no longer stupid.” The parents were especially disturbed by the teacher’s warning that he “could do much more.” The incident reportedly took place on November 5.









On November 7, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat confirmed that an investigation committee has been set up to look into the matter. The committee, comprised of school and education department officials, will work to determine the facts and ensure fairness for both the student and the teacher. Should the accusations prove true, disciplinary and legal actions will follow, with possible consequences as severe as dismissal from service.

The Deputy Mayor expressed openness to meeting with the parents at Pattaya City Hall to discuss the case and assured them of full support and transparency. According to reports from the school principal, the teacher involved has expressed a willingness to apologize. However, given the seriousness and potential recurrence of such incidents, Pattaya officials remain cautious, awaiting the results of the investigation.











While the teacher has not been suspended from teaching yet, Pattaya City officials emphasized that any verified cases of physical punishment will be met with strict disciplinary and legal measures. The Deputy Mayor also encouraged parents to speak up if they encounter similar issues, pledging Pattaya’s commitment to addressing physical punishment seriously and shifting to non-physical disciplinary methods.





































