Pattaya City forms investigation committee for violent PE teacher incident; dismissal possible if proven

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat assured the public of a thorough and fair investigation, stressing that actions will be taken to uphold student safety and trust in the educational system.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are taking action following complaints by the parents of a 12-year-old student from Pattaya City School 2, who reported that their son was physically attacked by a physical education teacher. According to the report, the teacher allegedly kicked the student, choked him, and threatened to “smack him until he was no longer stupid.” The parents were especially disturbed by the teacher’s warning that he “could do much more.” The incident reportedly took place on November 5.




On November 7, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat confirmed that an investigation committee has been set up to look into the matter. The committee, comprised of school and education department officials, will work to determine the facts and ensure fairness for both the student and the teacher. Should the accusations prove true, disciplinary and legal actions will follow, with possible consequences as severe as dismissal from service.

Pattaya City’s investigation committee is actively reviewing allegations of physical abuse against a physical education teacher, with the possibility of severe disciplinary action if the claims are confirmed.

The Deputy Mayor expressed openness to meeting with the parents at Pattaya City Hall to discuss the case and assured them of full support and transparency. According to reports from the school principal, the teacher involved has expressed a willingness to apologize. However, given the seriousness and potential recurrence of such incidents, Pattaya officials remain cautious, awaiting the results of the investigation.

Preliminary reports indicate that the teacher involved may seek to apologize to the student’s family, but city officials are awaiting the full investigation’s outcome before taking further steps.



Pattaya City has reiterated its commitment to eliminating physical punishment in schools, urging parents to report incidents and promising firm action to protect students’ well-being.

While the teacher has not been suspended from teaching yet, Pattaya City officials emphasized that any verified cases of physical punishment will be met with strict disciplinary and legal measures. The Deputy Mayor also encouraged parents to speak up if they encounter similar issues, pledging Pattaya’s commitment to addressing physical punishment seriously and shifting to non-physical disciplinary methods.
















