Motorcyclist looks down at phone collides with car entering railroad in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center received an urgent call about a collision on the railroad-side road in east Pattaya on November 7. Responding promptly, rescue teams arrived at the scene near Sukhumvit Soi 83, where they found a black Honda Civic with front-end damage and a red Honda Scoopy i motorcycle lying by the roadside.









The injured motorcyclist, Ms. Lampai, 48, was found lying in pain on the road with severe injuries, including a deep laceration on her left ankle, nearly severing it, along with head and body abrasions. Rescue personnel administered first aid before rushing her to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.









Ms. Kritima, 40, the driver of the car, reported that while she was driving home after refueling, she had slowed down upon entering the railroad-side road. Suddenly, the motorcyclist approached at high speed, appearing to be looking down, possibly at a phone or another object, before colliding with the front of her car.

Police documented the scene thoroughly and plan to review CCTV footage from the area. Both parties will be summoned for questioning to ensure a fair investigation, with legal proceedings to follow.





































