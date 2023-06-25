Pattaya City councilors act swiftly to improve road safety and thoroughfares

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City councilors responded to residents’ concerns regarding road safety and public thoroughfare conditions in two separate areas of the city.

Council Member Dilok Thongnak visited Soi Paniad Chang, also known as Soi Yume, off Central Pattaya Road on June 25, after receiving reports from residents about deteriorating road surfaces and damaged conduit covers. Dilok inspected the site, measured the dimensions of the damaged conduit, and temporarily covered the gap with a steel plate. Plans are in place to repair the road surface and replace the damaged conduit in the near future, ensuring the safety of the residents who frequently use the road.







In another location, Vice Chairman of the Pattaya Council, Praiwan Chuenarom, led a survey of road upgrading and public thoroughfare improvement at the alley adjacent to Wat Had Krating Temple. Joining the effort were Council Members, the working group of District 4, the chairman of the community at Boonkanjanaram Temple, and representatives from the Office of the Pattaya Municipal Engineering Department. The survey aimed to identify areas where improvements can be made to enhance traffic conditions and provide greater convenience for the public traveling between Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien 2nd Road.

















