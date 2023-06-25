Violent brawl at Pattaya skateboarding park leaves teenager critically injured

Pattaya, Thailand – A dispute between two groups of teenagers at the skateboarding park, Bali Hai Pier, in South Pattaya turned violent, resulting in a 16-year-old male being critically injured. Police swiftly responded to the incident after receiving a report and rushed the victim to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for urgent medical attention.







The altercation occurred when a group of teenagers, aged 14 to 17 and consisting of both males and females, encountered another group comprising approximately 15 to 20 males aged 15 to 20 years old. Efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully failed, leading to the larger group assaulting the male victim, leaving him with severe injuries.







Witness Miss Sa (assumed name), 15, explained that the confrontation arose from a previous conflict between two girls. Despite her and her friends’ attempts to intervene, the violence continued, prompting her to contact the police for assistance.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, reviewing surveillance footage and gathering witness statements to identify and apprehend those responsible.

















