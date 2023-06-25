Pattaya launches community games to foster health and unity

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the opening ceremony of the Pattaya City Sports Promotion Project with the participation of the Pattaya Volunteers and Pattaya Housewives groups, emphasizing the importance of sports in promoting physical and overall well-being. In all more than 290 people including city administrators and staff participated in the fun sports day.







The festivities kicked off with a lively chair ball competition between the city administrators and the Pattaya Volunteers, creating an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie. Other fun games included mixed-chair ball, magical pants, ball handling, Super Man sprint, ping-pong relay race, balloon catching, eating competitions and blindfolded makeup.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat highlighted the role of sports in the National 20-Year Strategy for Human Resource Development, stating that it contributes to fostering good physical, mental, social, and intellectual health for the Thai people. In line with this vision, efforts have been made to support community health networks and volunteer groups in utilizing sports as a medium to promote love, unity, and the development of grassroots health and public healthcare.

















