Pattaya City Council pushes for stricter measures on public transportation stopping at wrong locations

PATTAYA, Thailand – During a regular session of the Pattaya City Council, held on November 21, issues surrounding public transportation were discussed. Banlue Kullawanich, the Chairman of the Pattaya City Council, led the meeting alongside members of the Pattaya City administration, council members, and department heads.

During the session, Councilman Surin Yimyai raised concerns regarding public transport vehicles, especially songthaews (shared taxis or baht-buses), picking up and dropping off passengers at locations other than designated stops. He highlighted the traffic disruptions and the negative impact on Pattaya’s tourism image caused by these actions.

In response, the Pattaya administration clarified that they have set up a working group to regulate transportation and improve orderliness. They have painted clear designated stops along areas like Pattaya Beach Road, Second and Third Roads and Naklua roads. However, the large volume of vehicles and lack of discipline by some drivers continue to create traffic congestion. The administration committed to enhancing cooperation with relevant stakeholders to address the issue more effectively.

Pattaya’s Public Administration Director, Pol Maj. Col. Jirawat Sukonthasap, explained that the regulation of public transportation falls under the authority of the Chonburi Transport Office, while law enforcement is the responsibility of the police. Pattaya City has been working with public transport operators to improve discipline, but there is still non-compliance with bus stop regulations. Although designated stops have been marked at 17 locations along the beach road, some drivers still disregard the rules.

Moving forward, Pattaya City plans to enforce stricter regulations through the newly established local parking and vehicle regulation laws, effective from 2024. These laws will give the city authority to regulate public transportation and enforce parking rules in public spaces. Additionally, the Pattaya City Hall has started training officials to ensure proper enforcement and help address the ongoing traffic issues.



