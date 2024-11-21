Plan your travel for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival approaches, be prepared for heavy traffic around the city. Based on previous experiences, it’s safe to say the roads can get extremely congested, potentially adding 4 to 5 hours to your travel time from everywhere into Pattaya City or to your booked accommodations. It’s highly recommended to use motorcycles or local transport services to get to the beach for the displays.

If you prefer driving, keep in mind that there will be designated parking spaces available at various locations.

Free shuttle service and parking locations for International Fireworks Festival in Pattaya on Nov 29-30







Pattaya is providing a free shuttle service for tourists attending the International Fireworks Festival, taking place on November 29-30 (Fri-Sat). The shuttle service, running from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM, will offer two routes to make traveling easier and reduce traffic congestion. The shuttle bus stops will be clearly marked, and the routes are as follows:

Route A (North Pattaya): From the Wat Nong Yai parking area to the Dolphin Roundabout.

Route B (Central Pattaya): From Harbor Pattaya to the Pattaya Second Road intersection.

Travel time may be extended due to heavy traffic, so visitors are advised to plan accordingly. The beach road (from Dolphins roundabout to Walking Street) will be closed from 3 PM until 1 AM on both days.







In addition, several parking lots are available for festival-goers, though it’s recommended to use public transport to avoid traffic jams. The following parking locations are available (fees may vary depending on the location):

Terminal 21 Pattaya

Lotus North Pattaya

Central Marina Pattaya

Central Pattaya Mall

Mike Shopping Mall

Big C Extra Pattaya Central

Harbor Pattaya

Wat Chaimongkol Temple

Pattaya City School 8 (Pattayanukul)

Bali Hai Pier Parking Building

Big C South Pattaya

Lotus South Pattaya

For more information, please contact the Tourism Promotion Division at the Pattaya City Hall at 038-253100 ext. 4115 during office hours or call the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.





































