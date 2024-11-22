British man seriously injured after electric tricycle crashes into pallet on Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 21, 2024, Pattaya City Police responded to a report of an accident involving an electric tricycle, where a foreign national had fallen off his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The incident took place in front of the Toe Tae Market on Soi Chaiyaphruek 1 in Jomtien area.

Upon arrival, emergency rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation found the red electric tricycle had collided with a wooden pallet, which was obstructing the road. The force of the impact caused the pallet to be scattered in different directions. The driver, later identified as 73-year-old British national Mr. Garry Leonard Turner, was found lying on the road with severe head injuries and a large wound bleeding profusely.

Rescue workers provided immediate first aid before rushing Mr. Turner to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment. Witnesses to the accident stated they had found the victim already lying in a pool of blood when they arrived. They suspected that the electric tricycle driver failed to notice the wooden pallet blocking the road, leading to the crash. Upon inspection, it was found that the tricycle itself showed no signs of being hit, other than a shattered windshield.

At the scene, investigators discovered that the wooden pallet had been carelessly placed across the road, protruding from the street, which may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, including reviewing nearby surveillance footage to determine the exact sequence of events.



