Pattaya city council addresses school staffing shortage and canal issues

Pattaya, Thailand – At the Pattaya City Council meeting on September 12, one of the prominent concerns brought to the forefront was the shortage of school bus drivers and school janitors within the city, as raised by Councilor Passakorn Yusomboon. He emphasized that the current staffing levels were insufficient, primarily due to inadequate compensation for personnel in these roles. Weeraphat Kutthaleang, Director of the Education Promotion Division, acknowledged the issue and proposed a potential solution. He suggested exploring the option of outsourcing these services to private contractors as a means to tackle the persistent staffing challenge.







Council member Mettakrit Sunthornros drew attention to the state of Pattaya’s canals, with a particular focus on the South Pattaya Canal and the ongoing Clearwater Canal project. These essential waterways have been grappling with pollution and encroachments, presenting significant challenges to their preservation and functionality.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet acknowledged the seriousness of the shortage of school staff and canal-related concerns and reaffirmed his commitment to take action. He announced his intention to initiate discussions with relevant agencies, including the Department of Public Works and the Public Health Department. He reaffirmed his commitment to solving these pressing issues, saying, “The primary objective is to expeditiously implement measures aimed at restoring the cleanliness and aesthetics of these vital canals, not only for environmental reasons but also to enhance Pattaya’s overall image and contribute to the well-being of its residents.”

















