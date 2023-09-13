HHN Foundation honored for youth welfare efforts on National Youth Day

Pattaya, Thailand – The Chonburi Children and Youth Council commemorated Thailand’s National Youth Day 2023 on Sept 5, by organizing an awards presentation ceremony at Chonkanyanukul School in Chonburi, to recognize and honor organizations dedicated to the well-being of children and youth in the province.

The Human Help Network (HHN) Foundation Thailand received a prestigious award in the category of “Organization Benefiting Children and Youth in Chonburi Province.” The certificate was accepted by Pirun Noi-imjai, Manager of the Child Shelter/ASEAN Learning Center, expressing his appreciation on behalf of the HHN to the Chonburi Province Office of Social Development and Human Security, the Chonburi Province Children and Youth Council, and the Chonburi Province Child and Family Shelter for this esteemed acknowledgment.







Siromes Akrapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, thanked all the supporters of the organization, including individuals from both local and international communities. He encouraged others to join and support the HHN Foundation for Thai Children to facilitate its mission effectively.

Furthermore, Siromes shared insights into the CPDC Aquaponics Project, which has received vital funding from generous sponsors. He said, “This initiative aims to develop and produce high-quality agricultural products efficiently; reducing expenses while creating employment opportunities for children.”







He went on to say, “In addition to the Aquaponics Project, the Child Protection and Development Center in Huay Yai operates a sustainable economic agriculture project inspired by HM King Rama IX. The project encourages children to engage in activities such as cultivating kitchen garden vegetables, raising mushrooms, maintaining fish ponds, and caring for ducks, chickens, and pigs. The surplus produce from these ventures is sold locally at affordable prices, contributing to the organization’s sustainability and sharing profits, which ultimately create income for the foundation.”

















