International arrivals to Pattaya surge, setting ambitious goals for tourism

Pattaya, Thailand – Anoma Wongyai, Director of the TAT Pattaya Office, shared valuable insights during a recent meeting with the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association regarding the current state of tourism and promotional activities. Notably, international tourist arrivals in the city have seen significant growth, with the top five countries sending the most visitors as follows: China: The leading source of tourists, with 410,311 visitors. Malaysia: Ranked second, contributing 371,200 tourists. South Korea: Holding the third spot with 150,385 tourists. India: Ranked fourth, sending 128,070 tourists. Vietnam: Claiming the fifth position with 121,784 tourists.







These numbers underscore the diversity of visitors flocking to Pattaya, further establishing it as a global tourist destination. TAT’s goals for the 2024 fiscal year are ambitious, aiming to solidify Pattaya’s position as one of the top five countries globally in terms of revenue generated from foreign tourists. Additionally, there is an economic target to achieve tourism revenue ranging from 2.4 to 3.0 trillion Baht.

Regarding the international market, the revenue target is set at 1.54 to 1.92 trillion Baht, with an estimated expenditure per tourist of 54,800 Baht. TAT anticipates welcoming approximately 20 to 35 million tourists to the city during this period.







Anoma said, “These statistics show the promising prospects for Pattaya’s tourism industry, with continued growth expected in the coming year. The city’s appeal to a diverse range of international travelers showcases its ability to cater to a wide array of tastes and preferences, further cementing its reputation as a top travel destination.”













