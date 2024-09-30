Pattaya city approves funding for hospital wastewater treatment project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hospital, under the Health and Environment Bureau, has requested the Pattaya City Council to approve an extension for the disbursement of 23.8 million baht, part of an overall budget of 25.3 million baht, for a wastewater treatment system project.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn presented the proposal at the City Council meeting on September 27, to extend the period for uncommitted debt from the 2023 fiscal budget, allowing for disbursements in the 2025 fiscal year. He noted that a second procurement process is necessary due to a lack of qualified bidders.







The council reviewed the proposal in accordance with the Pattaya City Ordinance on Receiving Money, Disbursing Money, Depositing Money, Safekeeping Money, and Auditing Money of Pattaya City, B.E. 2548 (2005), and its amendments (No. 5) B.E. 2564 (2021), specifically Section 59, Paragraph Two.

Following the review, the Pattaya City Council unanimously approved the extension of the uncommitted debt for the 2023 budget, enabling the planned expenditures in the upcoming 2025 fiscal year.





































