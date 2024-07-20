Pattaya city approves 144m baht reserve funds for waste management

PATTAYA, Thailand – At a special session of the Pattaya City Council held on July 19, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai proposed a motion for the approval of reserve funds to hire a private contractor for waste collection, transport, and disposal in Pattaya City for the fiscal year 2025. The contract period is set from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

The project has a total estimated cost of 297,497,780 baht, divided into two main components: 1. Waste collection cost: 157,073,865 baht at a rate not exceeding 843.86 baht per ton. 2. Waste transport and disposal cost: 140,423,915 baht at a rate not exceeding 725.89 baht per ton. The request included the allocation of 153,497,380 baht from the fiscal year 2025 budget, with an additional requirement of 144,000,000 baht from reserve funds.







Deputy President of the Pattaya City Council, Praiwan Aromchuen, expressed concerns about the continuous use of reserve funds for waste management. He urged the administration to review the use of these funds carefully, fearing that if reserve funds are depleted annually for waste management, there might not be sufficient funds available for other urgent projects in the future. Despite his concerns, he acknowledged that the current proposal would likely be approved but emphasized the need for a more sustainable financial plan in subsequent years.









Other council members echoed these concerns, stressing the importance of preserving reserve funds for unforeseen emergencies and essential future projects. In response, Deputy Mayor Manot explained the challenges in waste management and the long-standing plans to construct an incinerator in Khao Mai Kaew. However, the project faced opposition from local communities, leading to the closure of the Khao Mai Kaew landfill.

He highlighted the high volume of waste, averaging 500 tons per day, necessitating significant budget allocation for its management. Ultimately, the council approved the motion, authorizing the use of 144,000,000 baht from reserve funds for the waste management contract for the fiscal year 2025.





































