Walking Street, pubs and bars in Pattaya dry this weekend as alcohol sales ban enforced

Pattaya City Public Relations Department has announced a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in observance of important Buddhist holidays. The ban, enforced on pubs, bars, grocery shops, hotels, and restaurants, will be in effect on Asalha Puja Day, Saturday, July 20, and on Buddhist Lent Day, Sunday, July 21. These days are significant in the Buddhist tradition and have been observed as part of Thai heritage for generations. Violators will face 10,000 baht fine or 6 months imprisonment or both.




































