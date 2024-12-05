Pattaya City announces temporary road closure for concrete repairs on Phra Tamnak Hill

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City announced the temporary closure of Kasetsin 5 Road near the pumping station on Phra Tamnak Hill to carry out concrete surface repairs on December 5.

During the repair period, traffic will be diverted through Kasetsin Soi 4 and Soi 6. The repair work is expected to take 13 days, followed by an additional 7 days to allow the concrete to cure and reach full load-bearing capacity, making the total duration of the project 20 days.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid inconvenience during this period.




















































