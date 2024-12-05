Jomtien Beach vendor scolds and bans toddler from playing in sand, sparking tourism image concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ms. Ajaree (last name withheld), 26, expressed her disappointment after a Jomtien Beach chair operator scolded and prohibited her 2-year-old son from playing in the sand near the rental chairs on December 4. The incident left the child startled and the family deeply dissatisfied with their experience.







According to Ms. Ajaree, the incident occurred on November 30, when she and her family took her son to play on Jomtien Beach, enjoying the pleasant morning weather. Believing they were in a walkway area that wouldn’t disturb vendors, they allowed the child to play. However, a male beach chair operator approached and, in an unfriendly tone, scolded them and ordered the child to play elsewhere.

Ms. Ajaree stated that the event reflects poorly on the city’s tourism image, particularly as it involved a young child. She reported the matter to the 1337 hotline but was told that no staff were available to handle her complaint at the time. Frustrated with the lack of action, she decided to share her story with the media to raise awareness and push for changes to prevent such incidents in the future.









































