Pattaya city and police conduct school bus safety training

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 7, Pattaya City and the Pattaya Police Station conducted a safety training exercise at Pattaya School No. 7 to prepare teachers and students for emergencies, particularly bus fires.







The demonstration used a student bus to showcase proper emergency procedures, teaching essential safety skills such as the importance of seat belts, locating emergency exits, using emergency hammers to break windows, and operating the emergency valve to unlock doors quickly.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat highlighted the need for the initiative, stating, “As traffic volumes rise, it is crucial to prioritize safety for students and teachers. This program reflects our commitment to building a safer environment.” He emphasized the importance of developing stricter protocols and comprehensive training programs for all Pattaya schools.

The exercise at Pattaya School No. 7 is a pilot program, with plans to expand similar training to other schools in the area. “Our goal is to establish a standardized safety procedure that all teachers and students can follow,” Kritsana said.

The training also focused on teaching teachers about fire extinguisher locations and the three emergency exits available on Pattaya’s student buses, including exits on the roof and rear. “It’s vital that teachers know how to use these exits effectively in emergencies,” Kritsana added.





































