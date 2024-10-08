Pattaya’s underwear bandit strikes again! Woman reports panty pilferer in Naklua

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bizarre twist of events, a 25-year-old woman, Ms. Aoy (alias), found herself at the centre of an unexpected and downright peculiar incident when a man stole her underwear – apparently for a sniffing session. The incident took place in the early hours of October 6 at her apartment in Soi Naklua 19, and Ms. Aoy has since filed a police report, sharing CCTV footage as evidence of the lingerie larceny.







Ms. Aoy described the suspect as a man aged between 20 and 30, with a fair complexion and dressed in green sportswear. She initially noticed him loitering around her apartment before he made his move. To her horror, the man boldly approached her sister’s room, swiped some of her underwear (including a bra), and indulged in what can only be described as a very personal encounter – sniffing deeply and fondling the items with enthusiasm.

Alarmed and determined to put a stop to the sniff spree, Ms. Aoy rushed upstairs and shouted at him. The intruder, seemingly unashamed, tossed the underwear aside and replied with a grin, “I gave it back, beautiful!” before dashing off when others arrived.

Concerned for her safety and that of her neighbours, Ms. Aoy urged the authorities to act swiftly, warning that the perpetrator might escalate his antics, especially given the proximity to schools. “I fear he may target students next,” she stated, emphasizing the need to catch this undergarment enthusiast before he strikes again.





































