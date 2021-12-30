Pattaya checks restaurants for SHA+ compliance

Pattaya officials checked local restaurants for compliance with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s coronavirus-safety certification.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Public Health officer Chailert Kingkaewcharoen led the Dec. 29 random checks of restaurants and bars operating with restaurant licenses around Bali Hai Pier before starting the Pattaya Countdown.







The TAT’s Safety and Health Administration Plus accreditation requires restaurants to have their entire staff vaccinated against Covid-19, space tables apart, offer hand sanitizer and check patrons’ temperatures.



























