Marine-safety officials step up enforcement at Pattaya pier

The Marine Department ramped up enforcement of boating-safety measures ahead of the busy year-end weekend.

Deputy Director Sompong Jirasirilert chaired a Dec. 29 ceremony at Bali Hai Pier with Pattaya inspectors.







Inspectors are doing double duty, checking the usual marine-safety requirements, such as adequate supplies of life vests and that boats are seaworthy, and that operators are enforcing disease-control measures, such as checking temperatures.



Over the New Year, the Marine Department is working with marine police, tourist police, Chonburi tourism officials and volunteers to both prevent and respond to accidents and emergencies.

































