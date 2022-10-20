Pattaya Central Road power pole removal 50% complete

Half of the electricity poles on Central Road are gone with the other half to be removed by the end of November.

Chardchai Poomrin, deputy governor for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s Region 3, joined Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Provincial Electricity Authority Pattaya Manager Wichien Hengudomsub on Central Road Oct. 17 to review progress of the pole removal.

The PEA long ago buried all the wires on the central artery, but pole removal has lagged. Of the 200 utility poles, 100 have been removed with the project to finish next month, Chardchai said.







The PEA’s 3.1-billion-baht project to bury power and communications wires along nine routes in the city is two-thirds done, although only North Road has had all power poles removed. Once the project on Central Road completes, poles on Walking Street will be taken out, Chardchai said.

Poramet said that once the nine Pattaya routes are completed, wiring will be moved underground on Thepprasit Road, Jomtien Second Road and Jomtien Beach Road.





































