Pattaya Central Road crumbling shortly after contactor handover

Not only have the contactors dilly dallied for years pretending to work on Pattaya Roads, blaming the pandemic for the delays, and finally claiming that the job was done only to have residents complain of the shoddy work.

Last week, residents of Pattaya second Road were up in arms complaining loudly to city hall that the roads are cracked and crumbling in many parts. They said that the road was uneven and in some parts so bad that it was dangerous to life and limb.







These complaints come hot on the heels of work being done by a contractor hired to remove utility poles along the road, after another contractor had finished the job of burying electricity and communication cables underground, in conjunction with yet another contractor hired to lay underground drainage and utility pipes.

City administrators ordered the contractor to “fix it” and when done they will want to thoroughly inspect the work before approving an official handover.





































