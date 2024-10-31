Australian tourist found dead in Pattaya hotel room; intoxicated friend to be interrogated after recovery

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign national found deceased in a hotel room on Pattaya Third Road on October 30. Local police and rescue teams responded to investigate.









At the scene, located on the fourth floor of the hotel in room 2412, authorities discovered the body of a 27-year-old Australian man (name withheld). The deceased was found lying on his back, shirtless, wearing black shorts, with visible tattoos and a waist bag. No signs of struggle were present in the room, but illegal substances, including ketamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, were discovered on the table. Police collected all items as evidence.

Meanwhile, a friend of the deceased was found in a heavily intoxicated state. First responders provided initial care before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.





Hotel staff reported hearing loud noises coming from the room, prompting them to check on the situation. They found the deceased’s friend in a panic, questioning why his companion was unresponsive. This led them to call authorities for assistance.

Police photographed the scene and secured evidence, suspecting that the deceased may have suffered an overdose, leading to his shock and subsequent death. Further investigations will be conducted on the deceased’s friend after he recovers from intoxication to gather additional information regarding the incident and the true cause of death.





































