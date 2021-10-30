Pattaya cancer patient gets home hospital bed

A Pattaya cancer sufferer who had to sleep on the floor now has a hospital bed at home.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam and his staff presented the loaner bed to Humda Klaiklung, 69, Oct. 29.

Wanchai is terminally ill with brain cancer and cannot care for himself. His family had him lay on a mattress on the floor.







The Nongprue officials also arranged for use of additional medical equipment and gave the family bags of food and daily supplies.

Nongprue will take the bed back once it’s no longer needed and loan it to another Pattaya-area resident.



























